James Carville is 'scared to death' that Terry McAuliffe will lose Virginia governors race

Democratic strategist James Carville is "scared to death" about a potential election upset in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

On Wednesday, Carville appeared on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with host Brian Williams to discuss the upcoming election that has become a dead heat according to new polling. Williams asked about Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe’s prospects in the race, in which Carville responded that the race is looking more like "a toss-up."

"It’s close," Carville said. "Cook has it [as] a toss-up. If Cook has the race toss up — and Terry, by the way, has been blunt that we are in a very tight, race and Democrats need to be activated."

He also admitted that he’s "scared to death" at the prospect of McAuliffe losing with polling putting McAuliffe and his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin are dead even in support.

"It’s close. There’s no doubt about it, and I’m scared to death. And other Democrats should be. And the solution to that, if you know people in Virginia, call them and ask them to vote. If you are in Virginia, call and ask other people to vote. But the only thing that I can tell you, it’s a close race," Carville said.

McAuliffe faced backlash for admitting during a debate that he doesn’t believe parents should tell schools how to teach their kids. He has since attempted to walk back his comments and explain his position. Williams acknowledged that is a hard sell.

"James, the rule of thumb in your line of work is that if you’re explaining, you’re losing," Williams said.

However, Carville defended McAuliffe as a "can-do" candidate and promised to help him in any way.

"It is a tough race. I’ll do anything I can to help him. He’s a great friend. He’s a good governor," Carville said.

Carville previously said he was "scared to death" about the direction the Democrat Party was going during the 2020 presidential primaries when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appeared to be surging in support.

"I'm 75 years old, why am I here doing this? Because I'm scared to death, that's why," Carville said during the primary. "Let's get relevant here...all the Sanders people are taking pictures wishing Jeremy Corbyn the best....I don't want to go down that path."

The Virginia race is expected to be held on November 2.