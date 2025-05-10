James Carville and Democratic rep call out Ilhan Omar, say party needs to praise greatness of USA

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., unloaded on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Mich., calling out the progressive "Squad" member for resurfaced comments about white men.

During Thursday's episode of the Politics War Room podcast, Khanna said that "Democrats need to start every speech by saying, ‘America is the greatest country in the world.’"

Carville slammed the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, specifically Omar, for doing more harm than good for the party's cause.

He clarified, "I am a liberal Democrat," but added, "I don't like — let's just say — the progressive wing of the Democratic Party all right." "My argument is maybe these people are not worth the trouble. Maybe they should just go their own way."

The longtime Democratic strategist continued, focusing his sights on Omar from a resurfaced clip of a 2018 interview in which she said: "I would say our country should be more fearful of White men across our country, because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country."

She added at the time, while discussing jihadism, "And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of White men."

Carville challenged, "Ilhan Omar says that white males are responsible for more deaths than anybody in the country. I have no idea whether that's true. Why say that?" "Why are we trying to p--s off one-third of the people that are going to vote?"

Carville expanded on his point about isolating voters by breaking down the demographics of the electorate, questioning why progressives are seeking to antagonize "about a third of the electorate."

"When is somebody going to say: ‘Why don't you people just learn to shut up about this, you're not doing anybody any good,’" he asked.

Khanna also offered his take on Omar's comments on white Americans, saying he disagrees with her on a "substantive level."

"I think that white Americans have done enormous things for our freedom," Khanna asserted. "I mean, who are the people who scaled the cliffs of Normandy? Many of them were white men."

The California congressman continued: "It's not just I disagree politically, I disagree substantively. This is a great country. It is a kind country. It is a decent country."

The Indian-American representative went on to recall his own family's experience of coming to the United States, praising the success his family achieved, which he felt "would not be possible anywhere else."

Khanna suggested that Democrats start every speech praising America.

"What Democrats should start every speech with is: 'America is the greatest country in the world. It's the most open country in the world. It's the least racist country in the world, and we want to make it better,'" Khanna asserted.

"Tell the caucus there's no future in us running against white men," Carville replied.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's office did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's latest request for comment. But she previously told Fox News Digital: "In this nearly 8yr old clip, I am referring to the rise of white nationalism in an annual report issued by the Anti-Defamation League that said white supremacists were responsible for 78 percent of "extremist-related murders," Omar said. "PS you should look up what "genocidal" actually means when you’re actively supporting a genocide taking place in Gaza."