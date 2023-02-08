James Carville declares Republicans 'White trash' after State of the Union

Democratic strategist James Carville blasted the "White trashdom" in the Republican Party that he claims was on display during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

He appeared as a guest on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" Wednesday night to discuss the aftermath of President Biden’s address the prior night during which Biden was audibly booed by Republicans at select portions.

Regarding the times Republicans booed the president, Carville insisted that they were an example of the party’s "White trashdom" on display, particularly singling out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"Well, you know, I told people, I have a PH.D. in White trashology, and you saw real White trash on display. Let me say something about Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene, she dresses like White trash. She really needs a fashion consultant. I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her White trashdom by her own clothes," Carville said.

Greene screamed "liar" at Biden and many in the GOP booed after he accused Republicans of attempting to cut Medicare and Social Security programs. Although Biden insisted that only "some Republicans" were considering sunsetting those programs, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., insisted last week that they were off the table before his discussion with the president.

Carville insisted that cutting Social Security and Medicare was a well-documented fact.

"Well, first of all, their lust for cutting Social Security and Medicare is well documented. We know Newt Gingrich shut the government down and, of course, got defeated in the end. We know that George W. Bush tried to privatize Social Security and Medicare. We know when Paul Ryan was Speaker and John Boehner, they did everything they could to cut Social Security and Medicare. We know that that is their objective. I’ve heard today, the congressman from South Dakota, saying that we got to come together and make these cuts," Carville said. "President Biden is 1000% right on this, and he’s right to press ahead, and I thought he had a great night last night."

He added, "It’s just – the level of White trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering. I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself."

Carville acknowledged that opposition is necessary for a democracy but continued to attack the Republican Party for supporting "crazy trashy White people."

"Look, when it’s been a Republican president, I wasn’t an altar boy. When this comes, I’m not anything close to it, but you’ve got to be smart and effective about the way you go about it. You go about it with a scalpel, not a meat cleaver, and she just doesn’t know how to do this. Neither do a lot of them. And there are effective ways to be an opposition party, critical for democracy, but we don’t have an opposition party here. We got a bunch of crazy trashy White people that are just foaming at the mouth and I think the Biden Administration is happy with that," Carville said.

In September, the Washington Post gave Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., four "Pinocchios" for insisting that Republicans wanted to "end" Social Security and Medicare if they took control of Congress.