Kevin McCarthy blasts Biden for 'goading' GOP with false claims at SOTU: 'He knew it was not true'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" that President Biden falsely claimed Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare. McCarthy said some GOP members erupted in anger during the State of the Union address because of "goading" from Biden with false claims.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: The president was trying to goad the members and the members are passionate about it. But the one thing the president was saying is something that he knew was not true. I just spent an hour with him. I've said it many times before. Social Security and Medicare are off the table. He tries to use it for a political ploy. But the one thing we need to be is we need to be smart. He's trying to play politics with the debt ceiling by not negotiating, by lying about our position. I want to be responsible. I want to be sensible. I want to sit down and work through this problem. Because look, the Democrats raised the highest debt ceiling ever and they blew through it in the shortest amount of time and now they want to come right back to it. We need to be smart. Don't take the bait. Stay with the American public about what we want to do, curb this runaway spending that the president has been spending so much. The Democrats increased discretionary spending by 30%. There's a lot of places that we could have savings to make government more accountable and actually put us on a path to balance.