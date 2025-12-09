Jasmine Crockett walks back claim Hispanic Trump voters have 'slave mentality'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, denied believing that Hispanic Trump voters had a "slave mentality" when asked about her past claims on Tuesday.

CNN's Jake Tapper reminded the Texas Senate candidate of comments she made to Vanity Fair in 2024, when she compared Latinos who voted for President Donald Trump to slaves who would "hate" themselves.

"It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like ‘slave mentality’ and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves," she said.

"It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude."

Tapper asked if all Hispanic Trump voters still have a "slave mentality."

"No, and that‘s not what that said at all, to be clear," Crockett said. "It did not say that every Latino has that type of mentality."

"No, no, but the ones that vote for people that believe in strong or Trump‘s immigration policy," Tapper clarified.

"So, I don‘t believe that the people that voted for Trump believe in what they‘re actually getting. That is No. 1. What Trump said is that he was going to kick out the bad guys. And that‘s what I was talking about," Crockett said.

Crockett reiterated that she didn't "understand what's happening" with Latinos who insisted that there were people who entered the country "the wrong way."

"At the same time, I knew what Trump meant because Trump had a record. Trump had a record of locking up kids and putting them in cages. So, I knew what Trump meant. And, so, that‘s why it wasn‘t making sense to me," Crockett said.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Crockett also disparaged White women, claiming they "retreated" and failed Democratic candidates.

"I said I don’t trust White women. I said I’m just telling you, and I think you need to have conversations with your sisters because they are the group that failed Hillary Clinton. I mean, when you go back and look at the numbers, White women were the ones that failed her. And, so, in my mind, if they failed Hillary, I don’t know that I can believe that they won’t fail Kamala," Crockett said.

She also accused Black men of "flaking" on former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Crockett is trying to become the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in Texas since 1988. Trump carried the state easily in 2024 over Harris as he made major gains with Latino voters, and no Democratic White House candidate has won Texas since 1976.