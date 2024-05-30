Jamaal Bowman calls Nikki Haley 'disgusting' for signing Israeli bomb

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., called Nikki Haley a "disgusting human being" on Wednesday after she signed Israeli bombs during a visit to the country over Memorial Day weekend.

"That is gross, that is disgusting, and Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself," Bowman said after images of Haley signing "Finish them!" on artillery shells in Israel went viral online.

The post, shared by Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon, showed Haley visiting the country and signing shells as she toured Israel and met with military leaders and survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks.

"Nikki Haley is disgusting," Bowman said on CNN. "She is a disgusting human being to do that. That's genocidal language and it's the language that has the American people turning against our government."

"Why do we continue to support, not just the consistent attacks on Gaza, but the forever wars?" he asked during the media appearance. "There are people in our country, their entire lives, me included, it seems like we're constantly at war with someone, spending trillions, killing millions, while people are suffering and starving and dying right here in our country."

Bowman, a prominent advocate for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, also called on President Biden to stop supporting Israel in its conflict.

"U.S. weapons are burning infant children alive and so he has to respond," Bowman told CNN's Abby Phillip. "We can not send another weapon or another dollar to Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu at this point because they have been moving forward with what the ICJ has called a plausible genocide, and everyone sees it. My district sees it, the country sees it."

"We have to stop and we need a permanent cease-fire," he added.

The United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanded that Israel halt its military operations in southern Gaza.

Friday's ruling came as Israel continues military operations in Rafah, the last stronghold for Hamas, which has accused Israeli forces of killing civilians and children. The ICJ does not have the power to enforce the ruling.

Biden has threatened to withhold weapons from Israel if it follows through with an invasion of Rafah.

The president, during an interview with CNN released Wednesday, said "Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs" and that he has made clear to Israel "if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem."

