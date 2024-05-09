Democrats blow up at Biden for halting weapons shipments to Israel

President Biden is under a barrage of attacks from Republicans and even Democrats over his vow to deny weapons shipments to Israel if it invades Rafah in Gaza.

"I suspect it's pandering to the far left," Rep. Ritchie Tores, D-N.Y., told Axios. "It looks like election year politics was driving it. That's my impression."

With the anti and pro-Israel wings of the Democratic Party already at odds over massive student protests against the Israel-Hamas war, Biden continues to oversee a divided party in advance of the presidential election.

BIDEN VOWS TO WITHHOLD WEAPONS FROM ISRAEL IF NETANYAHU GOES FORWARD WITH RAFAH INVASION

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., an outspoken advocate for Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, told Axios that he opposed Biden's pause on weapons shipments.

"I strenuously disagree," Fetterman said. "We have to stand with our key ally throughout all of this."

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., told the outlet that Israel is "surrounded by danger, they need the tools to defend themselves."

Other Democrats, including Rep. Becca Balint and Sen. Tim Kaine, signaled support for Biden's decision.

"I think it's what we've heard from... all the wings of the caucus, that with Netanyahu continuing [to] threaten an invasion of Rafah, we feel like a message needs to be sent," said Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also backed Biden's decision.

"Weapons that are likely to lead to more civilian casualties are something it's time to pause," he said.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONFIRMS PAUSED SHIPMENT OF BOMBS TO ISRAEL OVER OPPOSITION TO OPERATION IN RAFAH

Republicans were generally more unified in their resistance to Biden's promise to halt weapons shipments to Israel.

"Hamas Joe," Fox News contributor Ben Domenech wrote.

"We stand by allies, we don’t second guess them," Sen. Mitt Romney wrote. "Biden’s dithering on Israel weapons is bad policy and a terrible message to Israel, our allies, and the world."

"Hamas still has five American hostages and Joe Biden just said if Israel attacks again he’s not giving them weapons to use," OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote. "Tell me how this isn’t treason. Biden is worried about losing Arab support in Michigan so he’s turning his back on Israel. This is all politics. Shameful."

President Biden vowed in an interview Wednesday night with CNN's Erin Burnett that the U.S. government would withhold weapons from Israel if it goes forward with its invasion of Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.