JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg doubles down on attacks against RFK Jr, warns of 'dangerous' agenda

Schlossberg, running for Congress in New York, wants Democrats to subpoena Trump's HHS secretary over vaccine policies

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg doubled down on his criticism of HHS Secretary RFK Jr. during an interview on MS NOW's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday. 

President John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg — who is running for Congress in New York — doubled down on criticizing his cousin, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Tuesday and called the Trump cabinet official "dangerous."

"Tell us what you think about your cousin, the Secretary of Health, and his position on vaccines that many of these children will not receive," asked Mike Barnicle, a regular guest on MS NOW's "Morning Joe."

Schlossberg said RFK Jr. was a "dangerous person" in charge of life-and-death decisions.

"And as ridiculous as some of the claims and entertaining that they might be — it’s all fun when you’re designing a new food pyramid. But when people are dying of measles, this is serious business," Schlossberg said. "People are not getting vaccinated; they rescinded the recommendation to get a Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. Why?"

Jack Schlossberg and RFK Jr.

Jack Schlossberg speaks to members of the New York State Nurses Association before joining the picket line in support of nurses on strike outside Mount Sinai West on Jan. 12, 2026, in New York City. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks as he participates in a TV interview at the White House on Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He continued, "I want Democrats to win back the House so that we have control over the Judiciary Committee because of one word, ‘subpoena.’ I want to know who is paying for the words that are coming out of his mouth, because they’re not backed by science."

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Schlossberg is running for Rep. Jerry Nadler's seat, as the longtime Democratic lawmaker is set to retire.

Jack Schlossberg

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, takes a photo as U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Michigan from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Sept. 6, 2024. (Annabelle Gordon/Reuters)

Schlossberg was known for posting hundreds of satirical viral videos to social media prior to launching his campaign for Congress.

He posted one video singing to second lady Usha Vance, and asked on X, "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O" in January 2025.

The Kennedy legacy has over 800,000 TikTok followers. 

Jack Schlossberg speaking at a podium

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Reuters)

As a surrogate for former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, Schlossberg teamed up with Democratic candidates nationwide, including former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who lost to Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., last year.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Schlossberg on Tuesday, according to a post on his X account.

Schlossberg told the "Morning Joe" panel Tuesday that he was "so proud" to have Pelosi's endorsement, calling her "a hero of mine" and "the backbone of the Democratic Party."  

Fox News' Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

