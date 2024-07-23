Jack Osbourne says he's now voting for Trump after former president's reaction to assassination attempt

Jack Osbourne, the son of legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, declared he is now voting for former President Trump following his defiant reaction to the assassination attempt against him a week ago.

The media personality, who has both English and American citizenship, made the comments during the latest episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, which featured his entire family discussing the tragic events that happened during the Trump rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

"But I got to say it's probably not going to be a popular statement amongst mainstream, but, like, I'm voting for him after that," Osbourne stated.

The discussion came up on the Tuesday episode while the family, including Ozzy, his wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, and Jack were discussing current events and came to the Trump assassination attempt.

Ozzy opened the commentary, saying at first he couldn’t believe the news that Trump was shot, saying, "When I first heard about it, I thought, ‘It’s not real. It’s not for real.’ And thank God the guy was a bad shot."

"But he killed a man," the singer lamented, speaking of Corey Comperatore, the local firefighter shot and killed by gunman Thomas Crooks that day.

"Heartbreaking," Sharon added, while Kelly chimed in, "Horrible, the innocent people that got hurt and killed."

The family also expressed shock and disbelief at the security gaps that led to Trump and two others being wounded, as well as the death of Comperatore. Ozzy also commented that guns "are so easy to come by in America."

Later on, the family talked about Trump’s reaction to the shooting, when he got up from having hit the deck due to the gunfire and told his rallygoers, "Fight, fight, fight!"

Jack came out and said he would vote for the former president after seeing that display.

His mother marveled at Trump’s response, adding, "He’s as strong as an ox."

"Yes," her son agreed, adding, "But I look at it like this, a president should be a leader, a president should be strong, a president should be able to kind of walk through anything. He gets shot in the ear, stands up, raises his fist while they're trying to drag him off the stage. He doesn’t want to leave the stage."

He continued, "I'm like, OK, like he might not be totally full of s--- because someone who's full of s--- if they get shot, the f---ing facade fades real quick, and you start seeing someone's true colors."

His comments represent an about-face from his previous statements about Trump.

"I was like, 'OK, dude, you need to get slapped," Osbourne said during an interview on Meghan McCain’s radio show in 2015 about comments then-candidate Trump made about the host’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Kelly Osbourne also made anti-Trump comments while on "The View" in 2015 that seemed to backfire on her in real time. In front of her co-hosts, which at the time included Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez, Osbourne asked, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?" In apparent horror, she tried to walk back the comment. However, it went viral and is still mocked to this day.