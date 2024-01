Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Media personality and former "The View" guest host Kelly Osbourne has broken her silence on the infamous moment where she accidentally insulted Latinos on the show.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne talked about the gaffe publicly for the first time since it happened in 2015, describing it as "most cringe moment of my entire life."

The comment came during a discussion on "The View" about Donald Trump, then just beginning his candidacy for president, and his stances on illegal immigration. In front of her co-hosts, which at the time included Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez, Osbourne asked, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?"

Her infamous remark has become part of a new TikTok trend where people jokingly talk about kicking certain groups of people out of the country and the ensuing consequences.

Osbourne realized in real time shehad just made a blunder. As some of her co-hosts audibly gasped, Osbourne stammered, "In the sense that – you know what I mean – what I’m saying?" Perez haltingly said, "Oh, that's not…" as an objection to her comment, which is now also part of the TikTok trend.

At the time, Osbourne apologized in a statement for her "poor choice of words" though she added, "I will not apologize for being racist as I am NOT."

Nearly a decade later, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne is at peace with the clip, even with it having recently resurfaced on social media. She admitted to Rolling Stone , "It’s the most cringe moment of my entire life. But to see people be creative with it does put a smile on my face."

Referencing the new memes that have been made with the old flub, she added, "It turns something so ugly into something funny."

She continued, mentioning the horror she felt at her own statement at the time.

"Oh my God, I died," she said. "It hurt a lot of people, and that to me by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done. I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful."

Osbourne added, "And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do."

She clarified what she was trying to say that day, telling the outlet, "This whole country is built on immigrants, and if you stop people from coming into this country who do the jobs that make this country exist and thrive and flourish, who’s going to do all the jobs that you don’t want to do yourself?"

"It came out so wrong," she lamented.

Osbourne also added more praise for the Latin American community, saying, "I feel very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America. I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet. And their connection to family and their culture is closer to mine than the American way."

The celebrity remains in good spirits about the incident all these years later. She told Rolling Stone, "It goes to show that people never forget. And even though I’m the butt of the joke, I’m still laughing."