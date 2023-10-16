Israel singles out model Gigi Hadid for Israel-Hamas War post: 'Nothing valiant about Hamas' massacres'

The Israeli government’s official Instagram account slammed model Gigi Hadid after she criticized Israeli leadership in a social media post.

The terror group Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7, with hundreds of terrorists pouring into the country killing over 1,000 Israelis. Hamas was also simultaneously firing thousands of rockets into the country. Amid that violence and that which followed, at least 4,200 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 30 Americans.

This conflict has caused a resurgence in debate among public figures over the Zionist cause and the conduct of the state of Israel itself as it reels from such unexpected violence. While some are more outraged about the terrorist violence against Israeli civilians, some are expressing concern about the Israel's response towards Hamas in the Gaza Strip that has followed.

"There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians," Hadid posted on Instagram according to Variety. "Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

"Have you been sleeping the past week?" the State of Israel’s official Instagram account responded. "Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you."

Along with this statement, the State of Israel’s account shared what appeared to be a "fixed" version of Hadid’s post with their own message.

"There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis," it wrote. "Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."

The State of Israel’s Instagram followed this post with an image of a floor covered in blood and children's toys and wrote: "If you don’t condemn this your words mean nothing."

Hadid has spoken about the conflict earlier this month, shortly after the conflict erupted.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children," Hadid said earlier this month. "I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement."

She followed by writing an appeal for "basic rights."

"If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength whoever and wherever you are," Hadid continued. "There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of So many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always."

Fox News Digital did not receive an immediate response when reaching out to Hadid's management for comment.

FOX staff contributed to this report