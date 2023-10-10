Expand / Collapse search
Joy Behar speculates on 'who is behind' Hamas attack, brings up Putin and Trump

'What did Donald Trump tell Putin when he was in Helsinki?' The View co-host asked

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Joy Behar speculates on "who is behind" Hamas attack, says Putin may benefit from war in Israel Video

Joy Behar speculates on "who is behind" Hamas attack, says Putin may benefit from war in Israel

"The View" co-host Joy Behar speculated that former President Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin played a part in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

During a discussion on "The View" about the horrific attacks in Israel, cohost Joy Behar brought up former President Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to suggest it was related to the terrorist attacks. 

The terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday resulting in over 1,000 Israelis being murdered. At least 14 Americans have also been killed in the attacks. 

"You cannot have peace in Palestine while Hamas is part of the Palestinian government, that’s what it fundamentally comes down to," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "Hamas is a State Department-sanctioned terrorist organization. They’re part of the unity government. They victimize the Palestinian people. The way for a free Palestine is to get the hell rid of Hamas, and by the way, this attack was able to happen because it was backed by Iranian operatives who are funding it and giving them the weaponry."

PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS IN US CHEER HAMAS TAKING HOSTAGES FROM MUSIC FESTIVAL: 'HONOR OUR MARTYRS'

Joy Behar

Joy Behar speculated on the implications of the terror attacks in Israel during a Tuesday episode of "The View" (The View/ABC)

Behar then denounced Hamas and called them "monstrous people" for targeting children and civilians. 

"They do not care about anybody’s life except power," she added. 

REPUBLICANS BLAST BIDEN FOR RELEASING $6 BILLION IN FROZEN IRAN FUNDS AHEAD OF HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL

She continued on wondering "who is behind" Hamas' attack. 

"I would like to know who is behind this, because it's very interesting that now, I would think, Putin is sitting back and saying, ‘Wow, well, they're sending their money to Israel, so maybe they won’t send them to Ukraine. They won't send the money to Ukraine now,'" Behar said. "I’m very suspicious of this. And what did Donald Trump tell Putin when he was in Helsinki? These are questions that need to be answered in this country."

Trump and Putin held a summit in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018.

US rushes military aid to Israel Video

Co-host Sunny Hostin then referred to "$6 billion," a sum of Iranian assets that the Biden administration recently agreed to un-freeze as part of a prisoner swap.

The administration claims the money can only be used for humanitarian purposes and that the U.S. will have oversight as to how and when the funds are used, but Iranian leaders deny this

