Piers Morgan: Jews hiding faith, fearing attacks in Berlin is ‘disgusting’ and ‘defies comprehension’

FOX Nation host Piers Morgan slammed Pro-Palestinian protests in Europe on Monday after Jews in Berlin, Germany, were warned not to express their faith publicly.

Anti-Israel sentiment in the city recently led one Berlin official to reluctantly suggest that Jewish residents hide their faith in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking with the German news site Der Spiegel, integration commissioner Güner Balci blamed political leaders who have failed to address anti-Israeli attitudes in favor of "fighting anti-Muslim racism."

"I would not advise anybody to make their Jewish faith visible in Neukölln. Those who wear the kippa already faced the prospect of being spat on or insulted in quieter times. As a sign of solidarity, we have raised an Israeli flag in front of the Neukölln City Hall – and have done so under police protection just to be on the safe side," she said.

Balco added, "Isn't it sick that such things have become normal in Germany?"

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Morgan criticized recent protests across the globe, including demonstrations in Australia where people led a chant calling for Jews to be gassed. The English pundit noted that massive protests have also occurred in London near his residence.

He said that while the plight of Palestinians historically is a "very real concern," the protests were devoid of criticism for Hamas' massacre of Israeli citizens.

"You think this is the right moment in the immediate aftermath of what happened on October the 7th, that that is the moment you go out with your, in some cases, pro-Hamas flags saluting and celebrating what these people did," Morgan said.

He recalled seeing two young women who had paraglider badges on their backs, a reference to Hamas terrorists using paragliders to enter the "Supernova Sukkot Gathering" and massacre young people and take them as hostages.

"It is, honestly, it defies comprehension," Morgan added.

"The Piers Morgan Uncensored" host also criticized the spread of disinformation, which has downplayed or, in some cases, denied the murder of Jews by Hamas. He specifically called out the British Broadcasting Company (BBC), arguing the news company has used "unconscionable" language when discussing the conflict.

"It's complete nonsense that they've talked to terrorists. They've called other terror groups terrorists, but they won't do it with Hamas. If you can't call what happened on October the 7th an act of terrorism, multiple barbaric acts of terrorism, then there is something wrong with you," Morgan said.

Germany has cracked down on pro-Palestinian demonstrations following violent anti-Israel citizens attacking the police and celebrating the deaths of Israelis over last weekend. Authorities later prohibited an additional demonstration for the week.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the latter fired several rockets and invaded Israel on October 7. At least 1,300 Israelis and 29 Americans have been confirmed dead, and authorities fear Hamas has taken upwards of 200 hostages. Meanwhile, several cities around Europe and the U.S. have been the site of pro-Palestinian protests and demonstrations in favor of the attacks.

Morgan would go on to call the demonstrations and rhetoric surrounding the attacks "completely disgusting."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.