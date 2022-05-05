Indiana veteran could become only Black GOP congresswoman: 'I'm exhibit A against CRT'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans are seeking to flip even deep blue congressional seats red this November, and one Iraq war veteran is seeking to flip a district that hasn't voted GOP in almost one century.

AIR FORCE VETERAN WINS PRIMARY, RUNS TO BECOME ONLY BLACK WOMAN REPUBLICAN IN CONGRESS

Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Iraq War veteran, won her Indiana primary to represent the state's 1st congressional district, and would be poised to become the only Black Republican female in Congress if she wins her race.

"It doesn't matter what color you are," Green told co-host Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends."

"It doesn't matter what your… economic background is," she continued. "Regardless, Americans are suffering and somebody has to stand up and lead and do something about it, so that's why I'm here."

One issue taking center stage with voters this election cycle is education, as parents push for more parental influence in the classroom and against what many critics call "indoctrination" through critical race theory.

"I wholeheartedly disagree with the concept that every… system is inherently racist, because if it were, I would not have the opportunity to be a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force in the Indiana National Guard," Green said. "I wouldn't have the opportunity to be the commander. I wouldn't have the opportunity to be a United States Air Force Academy graduate."

"So I'm Exhibit A, and I present that as a rejection of the notion that CRT is a thought process that's worth continuing to provide to our K through 12 children," she continued.

TRUMP TOUTS THAT ALL CANDIDATES HE ENDORSED WON IN OHIO, INDIANA, PREDICTS ‘TREMENDOUS SEASON’ FOR GOP

Indiana's 1st congressional district has not been represented by a Republican since 1928. Despite this, Green remains determined to serve and promote policies to uplift Americans across the country.

"As a military member and as a conservative, I just saw this clear lack of leadership, and I just felt underrepresented," Green said. "I felt there was great silence, but also, I see that policies are failing to be enacted and people are suffering."

"I want to be able to serve and lead in that capacity," she continued.

Green, a 2005 graduate of the Air Force Academy, served as a mission commander for counterintelligence in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After her deployment, she served as deputy chief for a nuclear command post. She retired from the military after 12 years, but currently serves in the Indiana Air National Guard.

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.