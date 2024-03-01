Iran primed to test nukes by end of 2024, ex-National Security Council official warns

A former senior director of the National Security Council warned Iran appears primed to test one or more nuclear weapons by the end of the year, while the media remains mostly silent.

Robert Greenway, now a national security senior adviser at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, said on Saturday's edition of "Life, Liberty & Levin" the Biden administration is not enforcing proper sanctions and claimed the Raisi regime in Tehran is close to their goal of nuclear armament.

"They are a hair's breadth away," Greenway said.

"Look, if they don't test a weapon by the end of the year, it's only their incompetence that prevents them from doing it. And it might, but it might not."

IRAN CAPABLE OF BUILDING NUCLEAR BOMB WITHIN ONE WEEK, REPORT FINDS

Host Mark Levin agreed, warning the media and feds alike should be "ringing the bells, banging the pots and pans" at what he described as a dire situation with a shortening timeline.

He reported Iran has the capability to produce as many as seven nukes and that their success only hinges on fusing their technology with intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"We're going to wake up one day [and say] ‘Oh my God, they have seven nuclear missiles’. I'm not hearing a thing from the White House, despite the fact that quote-unquote admiral, [John] Kirby, is over there and should be informing the American people what's coming," Levin said.

"All I'm seeing is the constant campaign; trashing the state of Israel; kissing up to the Islamic State of Iran while they're building [weapons technology]."

EX-NSC OFFICIAL WARNS BIDEN IS AMASSING WARSHIPS BUT FAILING TO ACT TO DETER IRAN

Greenway said some analysis suggests Iran may have the delivery systems capable or in-the-works to reach its regional enemy, Israel, as well as parts of Europe.

He contrasted potential Iranian nukes with ICBMs tested by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's regime.

"[Iran] has the stated intent and the motive to use [them]," he said.

Greenway recounted his final conversation with then-President Trump as a member of the administration was on this very topic, and that there was collective concern over what a nuclear-capable Iran could do in several respects.

"They would have control over the global energy market and a significant portion of the world's trade. We do not want to give the [Raisi] regime the ability to do that and to attack Israel and the United States," he said.

In February, an Iran watchdog also reported Tehran has enough weapons-grade uranium to construct a nuke within a week.

"The volatile situation in the region is providing Iran with a unique opportunity and increased internal justification for building nuclear weapons while the United States and Israel’s resources to detect and deter Iran from succeeding are stretched thin," said a report from the Institute for Science and International Security.

Uranium needs to be enriched to about 90% in order to be nuclear-capable, and reports showed Iran has a stockpile of 60%-enriched uranium as of late.

Further, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in May 2023 Iran had at the time enough uranium for five nukes.

"Iran is not sufficing with one nuclear bomb. It has already accumulated enough enriched uranium at the 20% and 60% levels for five nuclear bombs," Gallant said during a visit to Greece, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Gallant warned the consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran could "inflame" the region.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.