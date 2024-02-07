Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iran capable of building nuclear bomb in one week, report finds as Middle East tensions flare

The US and Israel have long vowed that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Tower 22 didn't have air defense system capable of shooting down Iranian drone: Report Video

Tower 22 didn't have air defense system capable of shooting down Iranian drone: Report

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on stalled aid to Ukraine, continued Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and a Washington Post story on Tower 22's defensive capabilities on 'Your World.'

An Iran watchdog group says the country has enough weapons-grade uranium to build a nuclear weapon in just one week.

The Institute for Science and International Security published the findings in a report on Monday, saying Tehran could produce a total of six bombs in a month.

"The volatile situation in the region is providing Iran with a unique opportunity and increased internal justification for building nuclear weapons while the United States and Israel’s resources to detect and deter Iran from succeeding are stretched thin," the report states. "Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities are more dangerous than they have ever been, while its relations with the West are at a low point."

Iran can "break out and produce enough weapon-grade enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon in a week, using only a fraction of its 60% enriched uranium," the report continued. "This breakout could be difficult for inspectors to detect promptly, if Iran took steps to delay inspectors’ access."

YEMEN’S HOUTHIS FIRE MISSILE TOWARD USS CARNEY, CENTCOM SAYS

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran

An Iran watchdog group says the country has enough weapons-grade uranium to build a nuclear weapon in just one week. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iran has been steadily growing its ability to produce enriched uranium in recent years. The substance needs to be enriched to roughly 90% before being used in a nuclear weapon. Iran has an extensive supply of 60% enriched uranium that could quickly be siphoned off and enriched further.

US STRIKES HOUTHI ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE INSIDE YEMEN, OFFICIAL SAYS

The report comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to skyrocket. Iran's proxy terrorist groups have launched missiles into Israel and attacked U.S. forces operating in Iraq, Syria and the Red Sea.

The U.S. Navy has shot down numerous anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by incoming Iran-backed Houthi missiles in the Red Sea.

President Biden's administration says it is working to prevent Israel's war against Hamas from spilling over into a regional conflict. Nevertheless, the U.S. has carried out a series of airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and other groups.

US RETALIATORY STRIKES WILL PROVE ‘INEFFECTIVE’: KIRK LIPPOLD

The uptick in U.S. strikes came after three American service members were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan in late January.

us soldiers killed in jordan

Three American service members were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan in late January, from left, Sgt. William Rivers, Spc. Breonna Moffett and Spc. Kennedy Sanders. (Fox News )

Both the U.S. and Iran have vowed to respond decisively to future attacks.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.