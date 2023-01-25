Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’

An Iowa school board member posted on Facebook on Tuesday that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs.

"The purpose of a public ed is to not teach kids what the parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community," Linn-Mar school board member Rachel Wall posted.

The Facebook post garnered much pushback in the comment section. The post received over 100 comments.

"Resign now humbly you absolutely know your breaking Iowa code," one user responded. .

"Thank GOD Kim Reynolds now signed the law where parents now have the freedom to use their $ to send their kids to the school THEY CHOOSE! Hopefully schools like Linn Mar will LOSE kids in droves!" another said.

"The question I have is "why do you think society needs our kids to know the liberal woke agenda?" Linn-Mar spends way to much time and resources on the LGBTQ agenda while ignoring more pertinent issues. Shame on you for asserting that parents don’t know what their kids need!" one person posted.

"You are nothing more than an activist pushing your ideology on children. You took this right off your buddy Molly Donahue’s page. Resign," another commenter replied.

Wall added at the top of the post after it garnered pushback in the comment section.

"This post has garnered much ire and although I thought the sentiment was clear, it is obvious that’s not the case. Please allow me to clarify," she said. "This post doesn’t say that parents don’t matter or that students don’t matter. It doesn’t say that parents shouldn’t be involved or that students shouldn’t be our focus. What it says is that public education is an ecosystem."

The Linn-Mar School District serves over 7500 students.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Linn-Mar Community School District, but they did not immediately respond.

