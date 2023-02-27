Expand / Collapse search
Biden ripped for 'I may be a White boy, but I'm not stupid' comment at Black History Month event: 'He is both'

Biden recently referred to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is Black, as 'boy'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
President Biden made a controversial declaration during a Black History Month event Monday, saying, while he might be a "White boy," he isn't "stupid."

At a White House reception, Biden appeared to hit Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., when he declared, "It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters and Black history matters. I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation."

But it was another statement from the event that went viral when Biden was boasting about his knowledge of the Divine Nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. 

"I may be a White boy, but I'm not stupid," Biden said, as the crowd laughed. "I know where the power is. You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine."

Joe Biden speaks at an event commemorating Black History Month.

BIDEN REPEATS QUESTIONABLE CLAIM HE FREQUENTED BLACK CHURCH DURING CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

X Strategies LLC Senior Digital Strategist Greg Price tweeted a clip from the event, then wrote, "FACT CHECK: Joe Biden is both white and stupid."

Special Advisor for Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, replied with a clip of a previous racially controversial statement Biden made, "FLASHBACK— Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

Former US Congressional candidate Bernard Claston wrote, "He is saying white people are the only ones who can be racist. That is the Marxist definition of racism bias +power. As they believe whiteness is the reason for racism."

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.

JOE BIDEN'S CHECKERED HISTORY OF RACE RELATIONS EXPOSED IN NEW BOOK

"SHOCK: President Biden calls white people stupid during black history month celebration to the glee of the audience. He said, ‘I may be a white boy but I’m not stupid,’" conservative Twitter account Amuse wrote.

Journalist Andy Ngo wrote, "President Biden makes a disparaging racial comment at the White House Black History Month reception. He says though he is white, he is not stupid. The audience bursts out in laughter."

"[Self]-hatred is at the core of white Democrat identity," Claremont Institute Senior Fellow Jeremy Carl wrote to Ngo.

"Because white boys are stupid? What an idiot," talk show host Gerry Callahan wrote. 

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This came less than two weeks after Biden got in trouble for referring to Maryland's first Black governor, Wes Moore, as "boy."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.