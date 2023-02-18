Intel community 'blinking red' over ISIS, Al Qaeda rebuilding, Mike Waltz says: It's a 'simmering powder keg'

In the aftermath of President Biden's troubled withdrawal from Afghanistan, new concerns over terror groups rebuilding have mounted within U.S. intelligence communities. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., expressed his concern about the "simmering powderkeg" in the Middle East.

4 US SERVICEMEMBERS INJURED DURING SYRIA RAID THAT LEFT ISIS SENIOR LEADER DEAD

MIKE WALTZ: ISIS is back. It is a simmering powder keg in the Middle East right now. There are tens of thousands of ISIS fighters in these prison camps that are being guarded by the Kurds, and they are turning into a recruitment [camp].

...

Well, it's left over. Nobody wants to take them back. And they are recruiting inside. They are launching attacks outside of these camps. Thank God for our special operators that are still there. And look for everybody who says, just bring the troops home. Well, we have to have the helicopters there, the drones there. And we just had a raid a few nights ago where we had four of our special operators wounded, including a service dog. But they took out yet another ISIS commander. I want to keep them on their back feet over there rather than waiting till they come home over here. But this problem hasn't gone away. The terrorist didn't get the memo from Biden saying the war on terrorism is over because he wished it was over.

...

The intelligence community is blinking red that ISIS and Al Qaida are rebuilding in Afghanistan. And now they have our weapons in a Taliban-run government to work with.