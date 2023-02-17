Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ISIS
Published

4 US servicemembers injured during Syria raid that left ISIS senior leader dead

CENTCOM announced death of Hamza al-Homsi on Friday

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
US forces kill ISIS official in Syria Video

US forces kill ISIS official in Syria

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin details the latest on a pair of attacks by American forces directed at ISIS leaders in Syria on 'Special Report.'

Four U.S. service members were wounded and a senior ISIS leader killed during a helicopter raid in Northern Syria, officials announced Friday. 

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the death of Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader targeted by the raid. 

An explosion during the raid injured four U.S. service members as well as a working dog, all of whom are receiving treatment at a U.S. medical facility in Iraq. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to execute the raid. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 