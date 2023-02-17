4 US servicemembers injured during Syria raid that left ISIS senior leader dead
CENTCOM announced death of Hamza al-Homsi on Friday
Four U.S. service members were wounded and a senior ISIS leader killed during a helicopter raid in Northern Syria, officials announced Friday.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the death of Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader targeted by the raid.
An explosion during the raid injured four U.S. service members as well as a working dog, all of whom are receiving treatment at a U.S. medical facility in Iraq.
The U.S. partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to execute the raid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.