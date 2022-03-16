Laura Ingraham: Why is there not any urgency from US officials for peace?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to Congress and how many U.S. media members and officials seem to be clinging to war with Russia over pursuing peace Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Nearly three weeks into this war of choice by Vladimir Putin, we see the horrors of his brutality, even against civilians. We also know that with America run by a hologram president with a hobbled economy, chaos reigns and our enemies are emboldened. The world is changing rapidly. And what happens next? It's not easy to predict. Still, there are signs that a peace deal may be within reach.

RELATED: INGRAHAM: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PEDDLING PROPAGANDA ON ‘A REGULAR BASIS’

Now, there's clearly a deal here for the making, yet do any of you feel watching TV or reading online any urgency for peace, actual peace? Now, of course, Putin could just decide to stop the shelling right now, but he's not going to do that unless he gets something for it. And President Xi and one called Vladimir Putin could end these hostilities. Hey, Vlad, no more wheat purchases, no more oil buys to vanish until you stop the killing. But Xi's not going to do that right now. He has Western Europe and America all tied up in knots, blowing billions of dollars, trying to help Ukraine after the fact, then leaving more discounted Russian oil for China.

RELATED: BIDEN IS NOT ‘RELEVANT’ TO MEETING CHALLENGE OF UKRAINE: RATCLIFFE

And who else is acting as an impediment to peace while we're at this conversation? Well, people who don't seem particularly bothered by the prospect of the war dragging on, well, mostly for political reasons. That's what we're talking about. Well, the principal parties are clearly trying to get to yes. We've already discovered that. But the Biden administration never seems to sound hopeful.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: