Biden is not 'relevant' to meeting challenge of Ukraine: Ratcliffe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday how the world's view of the Biden administration has shifted.

JOHN RATCLIFFE: Why the U.S. isn't more involved as the world's superpower is because the world's expectations, certainly our allies expectations for Joe Biden and his administration, have been lowered as a result of what they've seen for the past years. I've talked to my former counterparts, intelligence counterparts, and some of our strongest allies. And what they relay is the problem is, it's no longer a perception that Joe Biden be seen as weak. It's the fact that Joe Biden has proven that he is weak through his decisions, as people have seen in Afghanistan and now in the lead-up to this crisis that became an invasion in the Ukraine. So, our allies have seen what the American people have seen, that Joe Biden makes promises that he doesn't keep, that he makes promises that he doesn't remember. He makes promises that he walks back. And as a result, that's why you're seeing things like Volodymyr Zelenskyy tomorrow, you know, bypassing Biden and going directly to Congress. It's why leaders of foreign countries like those, like the Saudi prince and the sheikh of the UAE last week not taking Biden's phone calls even to talk about the oil crisis worldwide. So, you know, the rest of the world is rising to meet the challenge of Vladimir Putin, but unfortunately, they don't see Joe Biden as particularly relevant to coming to meet that challenge.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: