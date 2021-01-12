Hannity dismisses 'insane' suggestion that Cruz, Hawley could be added to no-fly list over Capitol riot

Fox News host Sean Hannity came to the defense of Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Tuesday after House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., suggested they could be put on the no-fly list following last week's riot on Capitol Hill.

Senate Democrats have stepped up calls for Cruz and Hawley to resign following Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol building that left five dead, claiming that their roles in challenging the results of November’s election helped to "undermine" democracy.

Thompson told SiriusXM's The Joe Madison Show on Monday that elected officials who are found responsible for inciting the deadly attack should be added to the no-fly list along with the perpetrators as "domestic terrorists."

Hannity called Thompson's remarks "insane," and dismissed the move as a clear act of "overreach that would be fundamentally unfair."

SENATE DEMS RAMP UP CALLS FOR CRUZ, HAWLEY TO RESIGN AFTER CAPITOL RIOTS

"Again, this is all because a few Republicans lawfully requested an emergency audit," he said. "They are allowed to stand up for their opinions. That's what Congress is all about. Are we are all supposed to think exactly alike?"

Hannity pointed out what he called a glaring double standard, noting that "[Rep.] Maxine Waters [D-Calif.] challenged the results over the Russia hoax in 2016 [and] nobody talked about putting her on a no-fly list.

"So what is the standard here?" he said.

Cruz, and Hawley were vocal objectors during last week's counting of electoral votes, but neither one endorsed force or violence, Hannity noted. Both lawmakers strongly condemned the attack and called for harsh consequences for those who broke the law.