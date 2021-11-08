Ingraham: 13 'infrastructure Republicans' signed their political death warrants

Laura Ingraham slammed the 13 GOP House members for voting on the Democrats' infrastructure bill and said they must face a reckoning on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

"It was 12 men and one woman … who pushed the bill over the top," Ingraham said. The thirteen "infrastructure Republicans" include Reps. Don Bacon, Nicole Malliotakis, Don Young, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, Jeff Van Drew, Chris Smith, Andrew Garbarino, John Katko, Tom Reed, Anthony Gonzalez, Brian Fitzpatrick, and David McKinley, according to Axios.

"At least three of the 13 washout congressmen have already announced their retirement," Ingraham said. "Good – because each and every one of them either didn’t read the entire bill (which is a dereliction of duty) or did read it (and ignored its most egregious provisions… which is even worse).

"The fact is, these 13 House Republicans are trusting Biden’s Cabinet secretaries to spend this gargantuan sum of money wisely," she continued, "when the smart move would have been to wait to pass a clean infrastructure bill until the Republicans take back the House next year."

"And every GOP vote for this bill, which is the companion bill to the next, even worse, social spending bill, ensures that current inflation lasts longer and energy prices go higher. Currently, the White House has zero plans to keep the latter from soaring out of control," she said. "What all of you must understand here – and the phony infrastructure Republicans don’t seem to get – is that rising energy costs are a key part of the Democrats’ agenda."

Ingraham said the "selling out" from GOP members began before it hit the House floor.

"Of course selling you out in the House wouldn’t have been possible if 19 Republican senators didn’t sell out in the Senate first. From Mitch McConnell to Mitt Romney, the old Establishment decided to grab a piece of the pie. One report notes that Mitch’s state of Kentucky can expect to receive more than $5 billion from the federal package.

"Again, as long as they get their piece, they’ll just ignore the fact that it provides the momentum for the Build Back Better bill, which will cost an estimated four trillion dollars. No wonder the far left is ecstatic in anticipation."

She concluded by saying, "The complete inability of GOP leadership to hold the line, do what they were elected to do, and block over 1 trillion dollars in wasteful spending that will lead to more inflation, is a classic example of why populism continues to grow. The Establishment won this round, but their time is running out: Americans will not sacrifice their living standards to keep the Democrats and their GOP allies in power."