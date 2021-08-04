Ingraham: Democrats are terrified of saying no to the 'Squad'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed the Biden administration and Democrats for blatantly violating the Constitution by having the CDC extend the eviction moratorium, Wednesday night on the "Ingraham Angle."

"This week Joe Biden and his party erased all doubt as to whether they actually respect our Constitution, the Supreme Court’s authority, and the principle of separation of powers. Well, the short answer, they couldn’t care less. President Biden defied a clear directive from the Supreme Court on the question of whether the administration’s COVID eviction moratorium was unconstitutional."

Ingraham accused the president of being so scared of the "Sqaud" that he was willing to violate the Constitution. Biden even admitted that several constitutional scholars said the move wouldn't pass muster.

"On grounds that ‘several key scholars’ think it could survive constitutional muster. Is that the new standard for Democrats? Several scholars can actually trump the Supreme Court? Really? I must have missed that in law school."

The CDC enacted moratorium will apply to 90% of rental properties in the United States, to which Ingraham said, "This is flagrant lawlessness and it’s brought us to a moment of real peril in this country. All because Democrats, again, are terrified of saying no to the Squad."

Ingraham said ‘Marxist activist’ Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo, who camped out on the streets in protest of the moratorium ending, knew Biden would cave.

"Yesterday’s street activists are today’s Congressional reps. They don’t feel constrained by anything, not by the Supreme Court, not by laws, not by basic norms and basic principles. They believe in governing by stunts, like camping on the Capitol steps."

Ingraham continued, "What happens when AOC and Cori Bush tell Biden that workers can never be fired? Is that a structure? Is that an understanding that should be knocked down? That businesses of all sizes must pay for employee healthcare? That no students have to pay back their student loans?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham, however, did find silver lining in the administration's decision noting that it is moves like this that demonstrate the "Squad" is in charge of the Democrat Party.

"The voters have to rise up in 2022 and end this entire fraudulent regime that they’re trying to impose on the rest of us. Because once there’s no law and no respect for the constitution, regular working people are completely shut out of the process, they’re out of luck. "