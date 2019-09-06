Laura Ingraham: Democrats' policy proposals prove they are 'control freaks'

Laura Ingraham called Democrats "control freaks" Thursday night, saying the policies they've proposed this week -- in particular at Wednesday night's CNN climate change town hall -- show just that.

"We see that liberals are no longer determined to raise your standard of living. They are determined to control nearly every aspect of your life," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE SUPPORTS PLASTIC STRAW BAN DURING CNN CLIMATE CHANGE MARATHON

Ingraham put forth that if Democrats instate any item on their climate change agenda, America would suffer. She ripped Democrats for pushing against America's energy independence, saying their plans would hurt the middle class and poor by affecting gas prices.

"If Democrats have their way and they follow the U.N.'s lead, all Americans could be paying a hell of a lot more," Ingraham said. "And of course the rich, though, they wouldn't really feel that gas prices ... Middle America will feel it all."

Ingraham added, "These Democrat control freaks, they don't want you to be independent. They want you to be dependent on the crumbs that the government doles out."

The Fox News host also took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for supporting taxpayer-funded programs to administer abortions in developing countries and give women access to birth control -- in order to deal with population growth.

"State-planned families, a modified one-child policy. Got it," Ingraham said in response to Sanders.

"No sacrifice is too great as long as it's mostly on the shoulders the poor and the middle class. And liberals have the gall ... to call Trump a tyrant."