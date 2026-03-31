Conservative influencer defends pro-family message, fires back after criticism from 'The View'

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Daily Wire host Isabel Brown fired back at "The View" after the co-hosts blasted her comments urging young Americans to embrace marriage and motherhood, calling the backlash "elitist" and "wildly out of context."

"[That clip] was a very short two seconds of the greater conversation that we were having, clearly taken wildly out of context and with the intention to continue pushing the anti-family propaganda on the women of our generation that we saw spewed all over ‘The View’ yesterday," Brown said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

The co-hosts of "The View" blasted Brown over remarks made at CPAC in Grapevine, Texas, last Thursday — particularly a moment in which she said, "If you're not encouraging your children to grow up and have the courage to get married and have kids, more kids than they can afford before they think they're ready, it is high time to start."

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"It is these choices, like deleting our dating apps and quitting birth control pills and saying ‘I do’ at the altar, that ultimately trickle down into the political policies that we will see save our country," she added.

"The View" co-host Sara Haines fired back on Monday, suggesting the mindset "wraps a woman's worth up in her ovaries."

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Ana Navarro chimed in, saying, "Bottom line, if you're not paying my bills, you don't get to tell me what I do with my uterus."

Sunny Hostin added, "I think it's just really reckless to be suggesting that people should have children when you now know in this country there's this affordability crisis… so she's advocating for people to be born into poverty, people not being able to feed those children, and people not being able to educate those children and people being able to house those children..."

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Brown accused the co-hosts of being "out of touch," blaming their "elitism" while arguing wealthy hosts were hypocritically lecturing everyday Americans about having children.

"It's always about choice for these people until that choice is the beauty and the joy and the purpose of marriage and motherhood, which, of course, we should be encouraging people to strive for," she said.