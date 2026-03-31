Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Conservative influencer defends pro-family message, fires back after criticism from 'The View'

Isabel Brown says the clip from her CPAC speech was 'wildly out of context,' accused the hosts of pushing 'anti-family propaganda'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Conservative influencer fires back at ‘The View’ criticism of pro-family message Video

Conservative influencer fires back at ‘The View’ criticism of pro-family message

Podcast host and author Isabel Brown joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to defend her pro-family message after criticism from ‘The View’ and to encourage young Americans to marry early.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daily Wire host Isabel Brown fired back at "The View" after the co-hosts blasted her comments urging young Americans to embrace marriage and motherhood, calling the backlash "elitist" and "wildly out of context."

"[That clip] was a very short two seconds of the greater conversation that we were having, clearly taken wildly out of context and with the intention to continue pushing the anti-family propaganda on the women of our generation that we saw spewed all over ‘The View’ yesterday," Brown said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

The co-hosts of "The View" blasted Brown over remarks made at CPAC in Grapevine, Texas, last Thursday — particularly a moment in which she said, "If you're not encouraging your children to grow up and have the courage to get married and have kids, more kids than they can afford before they think they're ready, it is high time to start."

HERITAGE FOUNDATION WARNS AMERICA 'DANGEROUSLY CLOSE' TO FAMILY BREAKDOWN POINT OF NO RETURN

Daily Wire host Isabel Brown on "Fox & Friends"

Isabel Brown, host of "The Isabel Brown Show" appears on the Fox News Channel on Mar. 31. (Fox & Friends/Screengrab)

"It is these choices, like deleting our dating apps and quitting birth control pills and saying ‘I do’ at the altar, that ultimately trickle down into the political policies that we will see save our country," she added.

"The View" co-host Sara Haines fired back on Monday, suggesting the mindset "wraps a woman's worth up in her ovaries."

OLENA ZELENSKA WARNS ABDUCTED UKRANIAN KIDS MAY TAKE ‘DOZENS OF YEARS’ TO RETURN, PRAISES MELANIA TRUMP'S HELP

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View"

ABC's "The View" co-hosts, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin during the show on May 1, 2024. (Lou Rocco/Getty Images)

Ana Navarro chimed in, saying, "Bottom line, if you're not paying my bills, you don't get to tell me what I do with my uterus."

Sunny Hostin added, "I think it's just really reckless to be suggesting that people should have children when you now know in this country there's this affordability crisis… so she's advocating for people to be born into poverty, people not being able to feed those children, and people not being able to educate those children and people being able to house those children..."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Whoopi and co-hosts blast conservative influencer for encouraging young women to have more kids Video

Brown accused the co-hosts of being "out of touch," blaming their "elitism" while arguing wealthy hosts were hypocritically lecturing everyday Americans about having children.

"It's always about choice for these people until that choice is the beauty and the joy and the purpose of marriage and motherhood, which, of course, we should be encouraging people to strive for," she said.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue