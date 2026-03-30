Bills to honor Charlie Kirk, free speech in several states hit roadblocks

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Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk has been the focus of legislative efforts by Republican lawmakers across multiple states seeking to memorialize the slain activist.

More than six months after Kirk was assassinated during a campus event at Utah Valley University, many of those proposals remain in limbo, with some facing roadblocks.

As the TPUSA founder participated in a debate event as part of his "American Comeback Tour," he was shot in the neck and later pronounced dead at the age of 31. Tyler Robinson was later arrested and now faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

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Oklahoma State Sen. Shane Jett introduced two pieces of legislation honoring Kirk on Sept. 17, 2025, just one week after the assassination. The first bill, SB 1187, would require public colleges and universities in the state to establish "a dedicated square or plaza" honoring Kirk. The Republican's legislation states that the designated square or plaza shall include a statue of Kirk, adding that the design and size would be approved by the legislature. The bill describes two options for statues: either Kirk sitting at a table with an empty seat across from him or one of Kirk and his wife, Erika, holding their children.

The second piece of legislation, SB 1188, would memorialize Kirk by designating his birthday, Oct. 14, as "Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day." Since the introduction of the bill, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared Oct. 14, 2025, to be "Charlie Kirk Day." If SB 1188 passes and Stitt signs, the designated day would become an annual tradition in the Sooner State. However, both SB 1187 and SB 1188 remain in committee.

In Minnesota, Republican state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg introduced a bill appropriating funds for a statue commemorating Kirk's life. The bill allocates $25,000 in Fiscal Year 2027 from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to the Board of Regents of the University of Minnesota. According to the legislation, the statue will be placed on the university's Twin Cities campus.

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"I introduced this bill to honor Charlie Kirk’s work to foster respectful debate and free speech on college campuses," Wesenberg said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "The point of the statue is to remember that political violence will not silence free speech."

"While I originally drafted the bill for the U of M to have the statue as the largest campus to reach the most students, I am considering turning it into a competitive process so that any college campus could apply for this funding," he added.

Wesenberg's bill, which was introduced in late February, has been referred to the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee.

University of Minnesota Regent Robyn Gulley expressed concern about the legislation earlier this month. Gulley expressed her sympathies to Kirk's family in a statement to The Minnesota Daily, but said that erecting a statue to Kirk on the University of Minnesota's campus could be seen as "disrespectful," citing the TPUSA founder's disdain for higher education.

In Tennessee, a bill aimed at requiring public universities to build memorial plazas honoring Kirk was stalled earlier this month. The legislation would have mandated the establishment of courtyards at public higher education institutions. Each of the memorial areas would be known as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Courtyard for Civil Debate," according to the bill, which also included required measurements.

The proposal would have cost taxpayers more than $18 million and resulted in the construction of 47 courtyards statewide, The Tennessean reported. The bill was moved to summer study after facing pushback in the state's House Education Subcommittee over the price tag, according to The Tennessean.

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Following Kirk’s assassination, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom on what would have been his 32nd birthday. He also declared Oct. 14, 2025, to be the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk. Later, Trump honored Kirk at the State of the Union, which the slain activist's wife attended.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jett for comment.