Laura Ingraham: Bernie Sanders has 'soft spot' for 'Chinese thugs'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham went after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday after he praised China, saying the country had taken action against extreme poverty.

"Yes, they've done a lot of things for their people, all right, Bernie, including the ongoing brutal violation of basic human rights," Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle."

She continued blasting China's government in Beijing for crushing dissent, mistreating its Uyghur Muslim population and other issues.

On Tuesday, Sanders -- the self-described democratic socialist U.S. senator from Vermont -- had credited China while speaking to The Hill.

"What we have to say about China, in fairness to China and its leadership, is -- if I’m not mistaken -- they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization," Sanders said. "So they’ve done a lot of things for their people."

Ingraham ripped Sanders for his China comments and the tenets of socialism.

"It really shouldn't be all that surprising I guess that Bernie has a soft spot for the Chinese thugs. Socialism ultimately leads to more power for the state. And less power for you and your family," Ingraham said.

The Fox News host advised Republicans to warn young voters about socialism and how it would lead to the loss of freedom.

"Republicans though must remind young voters that there's no such thing as free health care, free college tuition, free universal pre-K or income equality," Ingraham warned.

"It's all a scam," she added. "All it does is exist to grow the government and your dependence on it."

