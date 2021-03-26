Ingraham: Biden press conference a continuation of campaign strategy to protect from tough questions

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her show "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday reacting to President Biden's news conference performance and the White House's efforts to protect him from tough questioning.

INGRAHAM: The White House used the excuse of COVID, of course, to limit the number of reporters in attendance — never mind that they could have held the event outside in the Rose Garden, wouldn’t have had to worry about any of that. And of course Biden’s handlers didn’t dare open the president up to a question from our own Peter Doocy. So this is basically a continuation of Biden’s basement strategy on the campaign trail — limit the off the cuff interactions, keep him on note cards, stay away from numbers unless scripted.

Ingraham also slammed Biden for his continued lack of transparency on the immigration crisis at the southern border.

INGRAHAM: The American people deserve the truth about what’s happening at the border and they also deserve a clear-eyed assessment from the Biden administration on how they’re going to handle this going forward. But the events of today confirmed that Team Biden will never tell us the truth about the border and that the massive flow of humanity entering our country will not stop until Republicans beat Democrats like a drum in 2022.

