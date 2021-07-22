Ingraham: Biden's CNN town hall was a 'pathetic exercise of fawning and futility'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham torched President Joe Biden's performance at Wednesday night's CNN town hall, calling the event a "pathetic exercise of fawning and futility."

Ingraham argued on Thursday's "The Ingraham Angle" that Americans witnessed the leader of our nation "embarrass himself with a combination of lies, obfuscation and purposeful ignorance."

"Wednesday's CNN town hall with Biden was such a pathetic exercise of fawning and futility," she said. "I was almost going to skip the full dissection tonight, but then I changed my mind. During the 90 minute event, it was excruciating. We saw a sitting president embarrass himself with a combination of lies, obfuscation and purposeful ignorance. And, we saw a television host nod along as the sad spectacle unfolded."

SEAN HANNITY PICKS APART BIDEN'S PERFORMANCE AT CNN TOWN HALL; CALLS IT A ‘UNMITIGATED DISASTER’

Ingraham also slammed CNN's Don Lemon, claiming that considering the many crises and challenges facing the country, the town hall host "could have done a huge public service by asking tough, fair questions."

Ingraham added that Lemon came across more as an "assisted living aide" for the president as he struggled to put his thoughts into words.

"Now, at a time of immense economic health and national security challenges facing the United States, Don Lemon could have done a huge public service by asking tough, fair questions throughout," she argued. "But instead, most of the time, he came off more like an assisted living aide. Now, there's no nice way to put this. I'm sorry, but Joe Biden's losing it. He is rarely capable of starting and finishing a complete thought without kind of wandering off on some meaningless tangent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham went on to claim the media is "slavishly covering up" for President Biden and is "unwilling to hold him to the same brutal standards they held Trump to" as evidenced by Wednesday's town hall performance and the subsequent reaction.

"Biden slips back into the past but has trouble responding to the present. And so do the media, slavishly covering up for him, unwilling to hold him to the same brutal standards they held Trump to," Ingraham exclaimed.

"CNN has lost their credibility, and last night, despite all the buildup and production and fanfare, Biden and Lemon lost their time slot. And by the way, they lost it to this show by over half a million viewers, even though we air two hours later."