Angle: United States of fear

The 'Ingraham Angle' host provides a fresh perspective on July 4 mass shooting

Fox News Staff
Those on the left who devote time and energy to fearmongering on fake issues, while covering up the truth about a growing scourge of violent psychosis in young people, must be called out.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took a deep dive into the possible connection between violence and cannabis use in Tuesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle."

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ILLINOIS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING THAT KILLED 7 PEOPLE

INGRAHAM: There is mounting scientific evidence of a connection between the increase in violent behavior among young people and regular sustained cannabis use. So if the media wants to spend time scaring people, focus on scaring young people away from what? What would make sense? What would actually be helpful? Scare them away from using this drug as young people. But I'll tell you, the pot industry is extremely well funded, and it's even protected by some high-place Republicans. Remember, former House Speaker John Boehner saw a quick buck to be made and joined an advisory board of a big pot company after being against legalizing pot. … So Big Weed uses its well-paid, pot-pushing media allies and social media influencers to trash anyone who questions the mad rush to legalization. … I don't care, because they're pushing pot on our kids. We're pushing for answers and accountability. These are the eyes of some of the mass killers who've reportedly been regular pot users. Look at them. Those in politics and in the media who devote their time and energy to fearmongering on fake issues while covering up the truth about the growing scourge of violent psychosis in our young people. They have to be called out. They have to be defeated. And then the public has to be educated. And parents - this means you need to get into the game.

Shana Gutman and her mom Eadie Bear, lifelong residents of Highland Park, Illinois, take a look at the Central Avenue scene Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the day after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade.

Shana Gutman and her mom Eadie Bear, lifelong residents of Highland Park, Illinois, take a look at the Central Avenue scene Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the day after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

