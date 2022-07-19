Biden's energy quest empowers Chinese slave labor, pollution despite 'green' selling point

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden claims to seek a "clean" green energy future through solar and wind energy, which physically means enriching Chinese implement manufacturers, which in turn promotes slave labor and pollution despite the original stated claim, a House Republican told Fox News on Tuesday.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee member Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., discussed the growing U.S. inflation and energy crises through the lens of what Biden hopes to accomplish while curbing domestic fossil fuel production.

"I just think it illustrates the absurdity of their policy," he said. "Instead of going to Texas, to Pennsylvania and Oklahoma and unleashing the true innovation of American energy production, which is far cleaner than our adversaries, he's going all around the world begging Venezuela for hydrocarbons, trying to get Iranian crude on the international market."

On the Green front, Gallagher said Biden is allowing China to "dominate the supply chain" with their production of solar panels, polysilicon and subcomponents – which contradict his claims of the more expensive fuel source being worth the costs:

"Ask yourself, how does China make these so cheaply? Because they use slave labor and coal power – China is responsible for the biggest humanitarian and environmental abuses in the world, and this administration's policies are actually increasing Chinese malfeasance," he said.

It's completely absurd. We need to be relying on American energy ascendance and unleash the true power of American energy. It's both better for the environment and will help working-class Americans with their skyrocketing energy bills.

Gallagher went on to say the Biden White House has continued to show it is out of touch with Americans feeling compounding economic pains thanks to their policies in the energy sector and elsewhere.

He called the White House's 2021 claim their policies lowered the cost of an Independence Day picnic by 16 cents an "out-of-touch" gimmick, adding that at this point the "pain is the point" when it comes to inflation and $5 per gallon 87-octane gasoline.

"I'd say in some ways the pain is the point. The point is to make oil and gas consumption so painful that everyone has to make this transition to John Kerry's COP-26 fantasyland. It's time to change course and learn from the failure of these policies," he said.

He also dismissed Biden's self-congratulatory stance on gas prices slipping a few cents per gallon over the past month, pointing out they are still $2 per gallon higher than they were when he was inaugurated.

Biden has also drawn criticism for continuing to blast family service station owners, faulting them for high gas prices despite their relatively slim revenue margins on gasoline versus sundries and snacks.