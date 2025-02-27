IndyCar Series revs up for inaugural season on FOX

The IndyCar Series is known for some of the most iconic races in sports — and the action is now coming exclusively to FOX.

FOX Sports announced it will be the exclusive broadcaster of the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500. All races will also be available on the FOX Sports app. This new partnership brings expansive coverage with 19 broadcast windows and Spanish-language coverage on Fox Deportes.



The 2025 IndyCar Series season begins on Sunday with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida. The race is set to start at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fox Nation also announced that Season 3 of IndyCar's "100 Days to Indy" will premiere on the platform. Six episodes will be released — the first of which debuts on May 22, three days before the 109th Indianapolis 500.



"100 Days to Indy" takes a behind-the-scenes look at the rousing personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series, and their successes and setbacks alike on their way to the Indianapolis 500.

"Fox & Friends" recently previewed the IndyCar Series with drivers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood making a pit stop at none other than Fox Square. During the program Monday, both drivers went in-depth on their vehicles and discussed their excitement for the upcoming season.

"It's fast, lean and built for speed," Hera explained. "We love going 240 miles per hour around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and that's what we are doing."

"We are so proud to be IndyCar drivers and do what we do. We want to bring that to the people, and Fox has done that for us."

