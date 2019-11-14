Fox News beats all broadcast, cable networks in impeachment hearing viewership

Fox News’ coverage of the first day of impeachment hearings Wednesday outperformed all broadcast and cable news networks in total viewers, according to early Nielsen Media Research data.

Fox News Channel’s coverage, led by Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Bill Hemmer, Sandra Smith and Dana Perino, averaged 2.9 million viewers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET during the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.

MSNBC averaged 2.7 million viewers to finish second after its pre-hearing coverage featured liberal pundits comparing the event to everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial and Super Bowl to the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

CNN’s heavily promoted coverage failed to crack the two-million viewer plateau, averaging 1.8 million to finish last among cable news.

Fox News also topped broadcast coverage, as ABC and CBS averaged two million apiece and NBC picked up 1.7 million total viewers.

FNC also topped cable news among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 444,000 during the impeachment hearing compared to 427,000 demo viewers for CNN and only 364,000 for MSNBC.

FNC’s audience carried over to primetime, averaging 4 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET while MSNBC averaged 2.8 million and CNN lagged behind with 1.3 million. “Hannity” was the most-watched show on cable news, averaging 4.4 million total viewers followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 4 million.