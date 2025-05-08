Illinois Gov. Pritzker accused of 'insulting' ICE with sanctuary policies as Noem, Angel families protest

Border czar Tom Homan slammed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for the state's sanctuary policies protecting illegal immigrants, arguing he has lied on the issue after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem protested alongside Angel families demanding change.

Homan accused Pritzker of lying about the state's policies addressing illegal immigration during "Fox & Friends," alleging officials in Chicago – a migrant hotbed – refuse to work with federal officials to get dangerous criminals off the streets.

"He continues to lie about sanctuary city status in the state, in Chicago especially," Homan told Lawrence Jones on Thursday. "One of the first places I went to after President Trump took the oath of office was Chicago. And the first day, we arrested like nine TdA members."

"We arrested two illegal aliens that were convicted of murder, that were walking the streets," he added. "We arrested, I think, six or seven child predators, child rapists in Chicago, and these people are all walking the street because… Cook County jail, one of the biggest jails in the nation, won't accept ICE detainers. They won't work with ICE."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem led a press conference alongside Angel families on Wednesday near the governor's mansion to spotlight the sanctuary status of the state, and to call on the potential presidential candidate to "abandon" the "dangerous" approach.

She held the presser at the site where Emma Shafer, 24, was stabbed to death by Grabriel Calixto Pichardo, 25, an illegal migrant who is wanted on three first-degree murder charges and an aggravated domestic battery charge. Pichardo was reportedly dating Shafer at the time of the murder.

Noem was also joined by the family members of Denny McCann and Jimmy Walden, who both lost their lives to illegal migrant crime.

"I'm calling on Governor Pritzker and all the other leaders of this state to abandon their dangerous sanctuary policies," Noem said. "People who support sanctuary policies talk about love and compassion. Well, where's the compassion for the families that stand behind me?"

"I just call on Governor Pritzker to be a true governor and stand by the federal laws and deport every one of them, every one," an Angel family member said. "I don't care if they're 2 or 20 or 80, send them back."

Pritzker issued a statement in response to the press conference, accusing the Trump administration of violating the Constitutional right of due process.

"Unlike Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, Illinois follows the law," he said. "The Trump Administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors - including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process."

Homan pushed back on Pritzker's claims, calling his remarks "insulting" to the men and women who work to reduce illegal immigration and lock up violent criminals.

"It's insulting to the men and women of ICE, insulting to men and women of the Board Patrol," Homan said. "President Trump's been clear from day one. We're going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. I just listed to you, in one day, what we took off the streets of Chicago."

"I'm sick and tired of hearing about deporting U.S. citizen children," he continued. "We deported illegal aliens who had a U.S. citizen child, that requested the child go with her. The mother wanted her child to go with her. So we did as the mother wished. That's parenting 101. If we wouldn't have done it, then the story would be we're separating families. We're trying to keep families together."

Fox News' Preston Mizell contributed to this report.