Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' parents demand answers as probe reaches 3 weeks with no suspect

The parents of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves spoke with "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" on Saturday about their hunt for answers as the murders of four University of Idaho students remain unsolved.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of the four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death at a house near the university's campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.

Kristi and Steve Goncalves shared their frustration concerning the investigation as a suspect or suspects have not yet been identified.

Kristi Goncalves likened the killer to the "Boogeyman."

"It's literally like what nightmares are made of," she said. "Like when you're a little kid and you think of the Boogeyman, that's just how I feel, like that's just the horrific details of everything — them just having a good time, going home and going to bed and this happening to them… The Boogeyman doesn't, you know, meet you at McDonald's. I mean, the Boogeyman comes and snatches you out of your bedroom."

Steve Goncalves said that until the person is caught, he can't sleep in his bed.

"I can't just lay in my bed and do nothing," he said. "That's not the way I raised my family. That's not the way I raised my girls and my son. You don't be a victim. You stand up for yourself and you do everything in your power to make sure people hear you. They're going to hear Kaylee. They're going to hear Maddie."

Fox News' Lawrence Jones asked the Goncalves parents if they had any knowledge if there were differences in the way that the victims were killed and whether the attacks were targeted.

Kristi Goncalves said law enforcement told them that it was a targeted attack, but could not tell them who — although the details were unclear.

"We asked specifically and they said, 'We'll try to get that information to you.' And they got back to us a day or so later and they said, 'We're sorry, we can't give you that information.' But then a day later, we saw in the news that it was not targeted or they think the whole house was targeted."

Three weeks has passed since the murders, without a suspect.