ICE agents condemn Democrats' efforts to expose their identities as calls for violence increase

Amid growing hostility toward immigration officials, Lara Trump met with ICE agents to hear their side of the story.

"We do have to worry about watching our backs," one agent told Trump during the interview, set to air Saturday on "My View with Lara Trump."

"People film us for only one reason," he continued, "to try and push other people to do harm on us."

The agent condemned those calling for the release of the identities of ICE officers, saying it would lead to violence against immigration enforcers.

"I mean, there's no other reason why you would take a picture of someone and post it somewhere, other than to put them on blast," he said.

His concerns come as calls to expose the identities of ICE officers continue to gain traction among Democrats, with DHS accusing one lawmaker of doxxing an officer.

During a raid on a marijuana facility in California earlier this month, violence erupted between protesters and officers. One agent was hospitalized with a hand injury after demonstrators threw objects at ICE.

In a press release, the Department of Homeland Security called out Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., who attended the protest. ICE officials allege that Carbajal doxxed an ICE public affairs specialist after the officer handed him a business card.

Carbajal reportedly held up the card and showed it to the crowd, revealing the officer’s identity. The agent was later struck by a rock and injured, going to the hospital for a hand laceration.

The lawmaker has denied the doxxing accusation, calling it a "blatant attempt to distort" the events at the protest.

In a published statement, Carbajal said: "ICE’s claims of ‘doxxing’ and ‘violent mobs’ are attempts to deflect attention from their unjust tactics, distort the facts to support misleading narratives, and avoid accountability for their aggressive actions that caused injuries and left our community traumatized."

Lara Trump addressed the push to expose ICE officers' identities on "Outnumbered" Thursday, saying the calls for transparency are rooted in wanting to perpetrate violence against the agents and their loved ones.

"There’s no other reason, as I said, that you would do this other than to have harm come to these people, come to their families," she said.

Despite the latest threat, however, Trump said the agents remained in good spirits and devoted to the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

"The really incredible thing," said Trump. "I found after sitting down with these gentlemen is that despite all that they've gone through, despite all the hate thrown towards them, the physical violence, they all say morale within their agency is at an all-time high."

She credited that shift in attitude towards having a commander-in-chief devoted to boosting immigration security.

"They have a president, a commander-in-chief, who believes in their mission and has their back, and it makes all the difference."