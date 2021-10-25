Husband and wife close new toy store due to supply issues: ‘We couldn’t afford products’

The supply chain crisis and rising prices forced a couple to close its toy store in Connecticut.

"Unfortunately, there was a lot of supply change that happened. Unfortunately, for me and my husband, we have to make the decision of closing the doors because we could not afford to get products anymore and the prices really increased a lot," JoJo's Toys and More co-owner Priscilla Gutierrez told "Fox & Friends."

The couple and business partners started their business on May 20th. JoJo's Toys and More co-owner Eliah Lefferts said that it is sad that the store had to be closed after being open for only five months.

"It’s the way life is right now the price has increased three times. I think honestly that’s only the beginning. The product is there. It's there just waiting to be distributed," he said, predicting the next issue will be whether more products will follow.

BIDEN WILL 'RUIN CHRISTMAS' IF SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS ISN'T IMMEDIATELY ADDRESSED, REPUBLICANS WARN

Meanwhile, top GOP House officials want the American public to know that the White House will "ruin Christmas" if the supply chain crisis is not immediately addressed.

In an internal memo to Republican Study Committee members, Chairman Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said he wants to make sure his party explains why the season of giving may be scant this year.

"Our job as Republicans is to explain to the American people what the grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave did to ruin Christmas," Banks wrote in the memo obtained by Fox News.

The congressman highlighted four reasons why he believes the current supply chain crisis plaguing U.S. production is the Biden administration’s fault. Banks joined fellow GOP colleagues in attributing pandemic-related regulations to disrupted employment capabilities and supply chains.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Lefferts said the cost for one trendy, popular toy used to be $3.74 but then it skyrocketed to $12.99. Lefferts said they stopped ordering it by the end of September.

"It's three months on average. Maybe even more at this point to even get anything. So it’s a tough call. We had to make that decision," he said, adding the couple still has "joy in their hearts" and are relying on their faith to get through the challenging time.

Gutierrez said they opened the store with the dream of passing it on to their young son who is autistic.

"I came from nothing growing up and this was a dream of mine. It's sad, we're faithful. We're ready and just waiting for what the Lord has for us. … We just have to move on. It's hard," she said.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.