Mark Meadows caught MSNBC's anti-GOP bias 'in real time,' Charlie Kirk says

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk praised Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., on Friday, after Meadows interrupted an MSNBC reporter on the air to defend his fellow Republican lawmakers and President Trump.

Meadows "caught [MSNBC] with their own bias in real-time," Kirk said, during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

On Wednesday, MSNBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell was reporting live from Capitol Hill about the Trump impeachment inquiry.

MARK LEVIN BLASTS ADAM SCHIFF, CLAIMS 'THE LAW IS ON THE PRESIDENT'S SIDE'

"Republicans continue to hang everything on Ambassador [Kurt] Volker," Caldwell told viewers, referring to the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who resigned from the State Department in September after his name appeared in a whistleblower complaint about a July phone call between Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

During Caldwell's report, Meadows -- a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee -- walked by with his staff, so Caldwell attempted to flag him down for an impromptu interview, but he declined.

Caldwell then continued her report, claiming Republicans "are really struggling to defend the president."

Meadows was off camera at the time but within earshot of Caldwell. Suddenly, he returned to Caldwell, leaned into her camera shot, and sternly responded:

"I'm not struggling on anything. The Republicans are not struggling on anything," he said, continuing to further defend President Trump.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Kirk admonished Caldwell, suggesting she should have asked Meadows whether the GOP was struggling rather than make a statement herself.

"Be a journalist," Kirk said. "Say, 'Are you struggling?' You don't have to tell the congressman what is going on because you're the journalist."

"Be a journalist. Say, 'Are you struggling?' You don't have to tell the congressman what is going on because you're the journalist." — Charlie Kirk

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Spectator contributing editor Jeffrey Lord added that he and some colleagues recently visited Trump and found him to be in good spirits -- and not appearing as concerned about impeachment as some Trump critics believe.

"He is upbeat, he's focused ... he's energetic," Lord said.

"He passionately believes in the American people. ... He was terrific when I saw him."