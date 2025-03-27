Hurricane Helene survivor endorses Trump admin's plan to nix FEMA after storm devastated Southeast

Hurricane Helene survivor Mona Roper is calling for FEMA to be eliminated six months after the storm brought landslides and historic flooding to the Appalachian communities of western North Carolina.

Her calls came in response to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem revealing her plan to reshape how disaster relief is handled, which involves eliminating the disaster resource agency that came under fire from many Republicans last year.

"She sounds very promising. It would be great to see changes," Roper said of Noem on "Fox & Friends."

"Samaritan's Purse has been great here in the community, but FEMA has not. There's still a lot of people lacking FEMA's support. I'm lacking FEMA support myself, and it's just something that I think to do away with… is absolutely the correct way they should proceed. I don't think the system is capable of being revamped."

Roper lamented that the agency designed for people "desperately in need of help" has caused them to "suffer even more."

The massive category four storm struck the Florida coast last year and barreled through the southeast, hitting states like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia along with the Tar Heel State.

Members of communities like Roper's are still working to recover six months later.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell opened up about the agency's recovery efforts on "Special Report" last year, telling Fox News, "We have been on the ground since before Hurricane Helene hit Florida and before it crossed over North Carolina, and what I would say is just because somebody doesn't see a person in a FEMA shirt doesn't mean that we're not in the area."

The agency has consistently defended its work in the region.

Roper told co-host Lawrence Jones that money "is not flowing at the speed and at the volume that it needs to be."

"The North Carolina damage for the storm is severe. It's different to have a hurricane in the mountains than it is to have one in Florida," she said.

"I've been trying for six months now to receive money, and our road and our bridge got washed away. FEMA says, 'You need to fix it. Fix it and send in receipts and we'll send you money.' The road bridge is $500,000 to $800,000 to fix it, so that's not feasible.

She continued, "I'm just sort of in a loophole… that I'm getting no assistance from."

