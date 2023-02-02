Hunter Biden was reportedly pushed to ‘be more aggressive’ against critics by high-powered liberals

Hunter Biden's lawyers called on federal and state prosecutors across the country to open criminal investigations into his critics on Wednesday, an aggressive tactic that was reportedly pushed on the first son by high-powered liberals.

Heavyweight Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris and longtime Clinton ally David Brock pushed Hunter Biden’s camp "to be more aggressive," according to a Washington Post report in December.

The Post’s report, "Some Hunter Biden allies making plans to go after his accusers," claimed Morris hosted a meeting and strategy session last September in which the younger Biden called in and connected "briefly by video to add his own thoughts."

The Post reported that Morris, who is best known for negotiating a landmark 2007 deal that gave the "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker an unprecedented stake in the program, described defamation lawsuits that could be pursued against Biden's critics.

Brock, who has dedicated his career to combating conservatives and right-leaning media, dished about the powwow to the Post.

"They feel that there is a whole counter narrative missing because of the whole Hunter-hater narrative out there… what we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like," Brock said.

Brock’s group Facts First USA is planning to launch "a multimillion-dollar counteroffensive against an expected onslaught of oversight investigations into President Biden, his family and his administration," The New York Times reported in November, weeks before the reported huddle at Morris’ home.

"The meeting was a glimpse into a sprawling infrastructure that is rapidly, almost frantically, assembling to combat Republicans’ plans to turn Hunter Biden into a major news story when the GOP takes over the House next year," the Post reported.

It seems that Hunter Biden’s team listened to Morris and Brock, as attorneys for the president’s son called on federal and state prosecutors across the country to open criminal investigations into his critics on Wednesday.

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote letters to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general calling for investigations into Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Mac Isaac, who owns the computer repair shop where Biden is said to have left his infamous, scandal-plagued laptop.

Biden's lawyers also sent cease and desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop's contents.

Despite the appearances, Lowell argues that Wednesday's letters do not constitute an admission of the laptop's validity. Biden's legal team says the versions of the laptop released to the public may have been tampered with by someone.

The laptop's contents included a glimpse into Biden's overseas business dealings, as well as more sordid material like homemade sex tapes and videos showing him using illegal drugs.

