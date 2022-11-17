Left-wing activist David Brock exits anti-free speech operations to help Biden against congressional probes

Far-left activist David Brock announced Thursday that he is leaving the anti-free speech, radical left-wing operations he has controlled for over two decades to help President Biden fend off House Republicans.

Brock, a longtime ally of the Clintons, was chairman of the board of Media Matters for America, Media Matters Action Network, and American Bridge.

"It's been my great honor to work with such talented and committed teams over the last 20 yrs. I’ll be sharing more about my next steps soon," Brock tweeted before sharing a flattering quote about himself from American Bridge’s co-founder.

Brock dedicated his career to combating conservatives and right-leaning media. Brock actually began his career as a conservative and has used extreme rhetoric to attack both sides throughout his time in the public eye. He once admitted to lying in a book in order to ruin Anita Hill’s credibility.

Liberal billionaire George Soros has been a prominent donor to American Bridge 21st Century and the group spends millions on ads attacking conservatives. The radical group also attempts to shut down conservative thought by targeting advertisers.

Brock, whose groups have supplied liberal media outlets with talking points for years, was even praised for creative ways to "weaponize research" and "build narratives" on his way out the door.

"There is no other way to say it: David Brock is a visionary who reshaped the landscape of the Democratic ecosystem with organizations like American Bridge 21st Century and Media Matters. From it's [sic] inception, Bridge has been doing the work of holding Republicans accountable—not just in election years, but all the time," American Bridge co-founder Bradley Beychok said in a statement.

"This organization has found a way to weaponize research and tracking tools to build narratives and win elections with remarkable effectiveness," Beychok continued. "David has always found a way to have an important impact."

Hours after announcing his American Bridge/Media Matters exit, Brock shared a New York Times report about his next gig headlined, "Nonprofits With Ties to Democrats Plan Counteroffensive Against Congressional Investigations."

"Next chapter. Excited. Bring it on," Brock wrote.

House lawmakers have alleged Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings alongside his son Hunter.

The Times reported he plans to serve as president of Facts First USA, a group that "is planning a multimillion-dollar counteroffensive against an expected onslaught of oversight investigations into President Biden, his family and his administration."

After securing the House majority in the midterm elections, GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio held a press conference Thursday to detail their impending investigations into the Biden administration.

Brock told the Times that his new group "intends to work with the White House where appropriate but will make our own judgments."

"Brock’s group and the White House are assembling research intended to cast Republicans involved in the oversight as hypocrites, pointing to those who defied subpoenas in the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol," the Times reported.

