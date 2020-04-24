David Brock-founded, anti-Trump group accused of violating tax laws

The David Brock-founded, far-left group American Bridge 21st Century potentially violated its tax-exempt status by engaging in political activities while billing itself as a nonprofit, according to Bloomberg, which cited a complaint filed Thursday with the Internal Revenue Service.

The Patriots Foundation, a right-leaning ethics group, filed a complaint with the IRS claiming Brock’s group is largely a political organization and therefore has violated tax laws, according to Bloomberg.

MEDIA ERUPT OVER TRUMP COMMENTS ON DISINFECTANT AND SUNLIGHT TO CURE CORONAVIRUS: HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

“American Bridge has a super-PAC arm that can spend unlimited sums to influence elections. But the primary purpose of nonprofits organized under section 501(c)4 of the tax code like American Bridge cannot be politics. The complaint quotes material given to potential donors to the nonprofit arm in 2017 saying the organization’s mission is ‘to take on Donald Trump,'” Bloomberg’s Bill Allison wrote.

Brock, a longtime ally of the Clintons, has dedicated his career to combating conservatives and right-leaning media. Brock actually began his career as a conservative and has used extreme rhetoric to attack both sides throughout his time in the public eye. He once admitted to lying in a book in order to ruin Anita Hill’s credibility.

“Groups like American Bridge do not have to disclose their donors, which is why they are sometimes called ‘dark money,'” Allison wrote.

NEW YORK TIMES ACCUSED OF ‘CARRYING WATER’ FOR WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Liberal billionaire George Soros has been a prominent donor to American Bridge 21st Century and the group spends millions on ads attacking President Trump.

The “complaint also alleges that American Bridge has made improper payments that benefited Brock” and the “nonprofit made a total of $2.7 million in equity investments in 2017 and 2018 in True Blue Media Services LLC, a private, for-profit company that has used content from American Bridge,” according to Bloomberg. “Brock, a ‘conservative hit man’ during the Clinton administration who became a progressive activist, held a 35% interest in the firm, according to American Bridge’s tax returns.”

American Bridge president Bradley Beychok dismissed any wrongdoing by the far-left group.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The Patriots Foundation has chosen to purposely mislead the public in order to further its right wing agenda,” Beychok told Bloomberg.

“He added that Brock resigned from the organization in 2016, before the transfers to True Blue Media were made, and that the group’s board of directors determined the investment would further the mission of American Bridge,” Allison added.

The Patriots Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.