Hunter Biden’s lawyers demand criminal probe into laptop leakers, Giuliani and others, admit laptop is his

Hunter Biden's lawyers called on federal and state prosecutors across the country to open criminal investigations into his critics on Wednesday – and in doing so, acknowledged that the notorious laptop is indeed Hunter's.

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote letters to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general calling for investigations into Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Mac Isaac, who owns the computer repair shop where Biden is said to have left his laptop. Biden's lawyers also sent cease and desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop's contents.

Lowell argued in the letters that Mac Isaac and the others had no right to inspect the contents of Biden's laptop, much less make copies of it to share with the media.

"This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information," Lowell wrote in a letter. "Politicians and the news media have used this unlawfully accessed, copied, distributed, and manipulated data to distort the truth and cause harm to Mr. Biden."

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The letter went on to accuse Mac Isaac of "theft of computer services," and Giuliani of "possession of stolen property.

"Mr. Mac Isaac chose to work with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to weaponize Mr. Biden’s personal computer data against his father, Joseph R. Biden, by unlawfully causing the provision of Mr. Biden’s personal data to the New York Post," Lowell wrote.

Despite the appearances, a source familiar with Lowell's move argued that Wednesday's letters do not constitute an admission of the laptop's validity. Biden's legal team argues that the versions of the laptop released to the public may have been tampered with.

The First Son's newfound legal aggression comes as Republicans on Capitol Hill are preparing their own investigations into both him and President Biden's family more generally.

An upcoming hearing for the House Oversight Committee will focus on Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's original story on the so-called "laptop from hell," which dropped just weeks before Election Day in 2020.

Other House investigations are expected to focus on Hunter's business dealings. Those investigations are likely to rely heavily on the contents of the laptop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.