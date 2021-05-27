Will Cain on Hunter Biden dinner report: 'Shocking only to those who rode on the wave of manipulation'

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain reacted Thursday to new revelations about President Biden dining with his son Hunter's business associates while vice president in 2015, saying people had been manipulated and lied to for more than a year.

"What is our appetite for manipulation and lies?" Cain asked on "The Faulkner Focus." "Because you have been manipulated and lied blatantly, not even surreptitiously but blatantly for more than year."

Emails from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop reveal that President Biden apparently dined with his son's overseas business associates while vice president in 2015, despite his claiming to have "never" spoken to his son's overseas business associates. The dinner with Biden and his son's Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates reportedly took place on April 16, 2015 in the private "Garden Room" at Café Milano in Washington, D.C.

President Biden insisted he had "never" talked to his son about his overseas business, such as his work on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

TWITTER'S DOUBLE STANDARD EMERGES AFTER NY POST HUNTER BIDEN STORY BLOCKED, OTHER MEDIA GET PASS, CRITICS SAY

Cain said the reports on the Biden dinners is perhaps shocking to only one demographic: "those who rode the wave of manipulation and lies."

The New York Post was infamously suspended on Twitter last year for sharing a report on emails from Hunter Biden's laptop suggesting his father knew more about his foreign business activity than he let on. The platform would eventually lift the ban on the outlet in October, with CEO Jack Dorsey admitting in a congressional hearing that it was "wrong."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cain compared the Biden storyline to the media's recent about-face on the once dismissed notion that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, as opposed to having developed naturally.