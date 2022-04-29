Expand / Collapse search
Tomi Lahren: Mainstream media doesn’t want to know the truth about Hunter Biden

New developments tying President Biden to Hunter Biden’s business dealings

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
‘Outnumbered’ weighs in on new developments tying President Biden to Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

"Outnumbered" co-host Tomi Lahren said on Friday that the media does not seem to want the American people to know about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

TOMI LAHREN: This is important for all Americans and the fact that those in mainstream media, or at least it seems that the folks in mainstream media are not curious. I don't think it's a lack of curiosity. I think they don't want to know the truth because then they would have to admit that they originally never wanted to talk about the laptop in the first place, and then they had to talk about it. I mean. Yeah, the disinformation. I'm so glad we have that governance board now. Maybe they should look into this. Maybe they should look into the ‘big guy.’ But there's also to the point of he's paying the legal fees. You're paying your son's legal fees, but you don't know what the legal fees are for?

