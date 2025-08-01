Hulu’s new dating show, 'Are You My First?' takes 21 virgins on a love-finding journey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new dating show from Hulu is featuring a bit of a different cast than most typically tend to highlight — virgins.

The show, dubbed "Are You My First?," was created by the producers of " Love Island USA ," showcasing 21 virgins on their quest for love.

"In this groundbreaking new dating experiment, the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them," Hulu’s "About" page for the new show, hosted by Colton Underwood, a former "Bachelor" contestant who came out as gay, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, reads.

"For the first time, they’re free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find ‘the one,’’ Hulu says. "Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?"

The reasons the 21 people on the show say they are waiting for marriage include that studies came before romance, values they hold as Christians, and that "the right one is worth the wait."

For example, "Brooklyn," a 24-year-old dance teacher from Los Angeles, who is featured in a Thursday "Entertainment Weekly" article about the new show, says she is still looking "because... she believes the right one is worth the wait."

"Godwin," 27, who hails from Edison, New Jersey, and works as a real estate developer, says he is still searching because "he enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen."

Jake, a 32-year-old from Los Angeles, says he has chosen not to have sex "because his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage."

A Thursday press release from Hulu says the group has "their hearts open and their V-cards intact."

"These sexy young singles embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find ‘the one,’" the press release reads. "Find out who’s ready to go all the way when "Are You My First?" premieres Monday, Aug. 18, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally."

