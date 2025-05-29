'Make America Hot Again' socials bring young conservative singles together in New York City

While New York City is a Democratic stronghold, young conservative movers and shakers are meeting other singles at a new series of events in the Big Apple.

Political polarization, particularly that between young men and women, has become an internationally recognized phenomenon in recent years. One example from pop culture erupted earlier this spring when "Love is Blind" stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga did not get married during the season finale because Carton had reservations about Mezzenga's religious and political viewpoints, including on the Black Lives Matter movement.

As this polarization continues, some young conservatives, particularly those in left-leaning cities, are relying on events geared towards their political persuasion to find love.

Conservative influencer Raquel Debono, 29, spoke to The New York Post about why she founded "Make America Hot Again," which the outlet described as "a cheeky movement throwing parties for young conservatives around NYC at hot spots like downtown’s Sincerely, Ophelia and Trump Tower."

She touted her events as specifically different from other Republican mixers, declaring, "'We're really just normal people, we're the city conservative," in a recent Instagram video.

"With her regular bacchanals that can swell to as many as 300 people, love is definitely in the air," The New York Post’s Doree Lewak wrote.

Recalling one couple who found romance and got "hot and heavy" at an event in May, Debono commented, "That’s why I throw these — I’m trying to find my husband."

She reported a male majority at the events, with a 60-40 split in favor of men from the "bro and tech vote."

"I have met a few lovely young men, but as they say, the coach doesn’t play," Debono said to the New York Post.

Brent Morden, the vice president of the New York Young Republican Club, who recently made headlines with a popular gala, touted New York as a great place to find options, "if you know where to look."

Dan Huff, the co-founder of Date Right Stuff, an app for conservative singles, told the New York Post that the app saw "tens of thousands of downloads right after the election."

The New York Post added that this recent surge "adds to the app’s nearly 400,000 downloads as the team focuses on New York with sought-after events that have drawn ‘hundreds of attendees and generated strong buzz.’"

"There’s a spark in New York now, a reawakening," Huff said.

The app’s chief growth officer, Micaela Bishop, noted, "Our main focus is to build critical masses in these Democratic cities to make sure these people have somewhere to go."