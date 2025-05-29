Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

'Make America Hot Again' socials bring young conservative singles together in New York City

'We're really just normal people, we're the city conservative,' the female influencer behind the movement said

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Democrats reportedly drop millions to attract male voters Video

Democrats reportedly drop millions to attract male voters

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman joins 'Fox News @ Night' to report on Democrats allegedly spending $20 million on a study examining how to speak to 'American men.'

While New York City is a Democratic stronghold, young conservative movers and shakers are meeting other singles at a new series of events in the Big Apple.

Political polarization, particularly that between young men and women, has become an internationally recognized phenomenon in recent years. One example from pop culture erupted earlier this spring when "Love is Blind" stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga did not get married during the season finale because Carton had reservations about Mezzenga's religious and political viewpoints, including on the Black Lives Matter movement.

As this polarization continues, some young conservatives, particularly those in left-leaning cities, are relying on events geared towards their political persuasion to find love.

'LOVE IS BLIND' STAR SARA CARTON REJECTS BEN MEZZENGA AT THE ALTAR OVER VIEWS ON RELIGION, BLACK LIVES MATTER

Young Republicans socialize at an event in New York City

In an increasingly polarized society, young conservative movers and shakers who live in some of America's most influential cities are finding ways to network and socialize. On the right is a photo of members of the New York Young Republicans Club (NYYRC) gathering to celebrate NYYRC's 114th anniversary and the inauguration of the club's new president Stefano L. Forte in New York City, U.S., April 27, 2025. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado (New York City Skyline photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images | New York Young Republicans event photo from REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)

Conservative influencer Raquel Debono, 29, spoke to The New York Post about why she founded "Make America Hot Again," which the outlet described as "a cheeky movement throwing parties for young conservatives around NYC at hot spots like downtown’s Sincerely, Ophelia and Trump Tower."

She touted her events as specifically different from other Republican mixers, declaring, "'We're really just normal people, we're the city conservative," in a recent Instagram video.

"With her regular bacchanals that can swell to as many as 300 people, love is definitely in the air," The New York Post’s Doree Lewak wrote.

Recalling one couple who found romance and got "hot and heavy" at an event in May, Debono commented, "That’s why I throw these — I’m trying to find my husband." 

DC MATCHMAKER SAYS POLITICAL POLARIZATION 'ON STEROIDS' AS LIBERALS REFUSE TO DATE TRUMP VOTERS, TESLA OWNERS

New York City skyline

New York City may be known as a Democratic stronghold, but there is a subculture of young conservative movers and shakers who are working their way up in the world from one of America's most iconic and influential cities. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

She reported a male majority at the events, with a 60-40 split in favor of men from the "bro and tech vote."

"I have met a few lovely young men, but as they say, the coach doesn’t play," Debono said to the New York Post.

Brent Morden, the vice president of the New York Young Republican Club, who recently made headlines with a popular gala, touted New York as a great place to find options, "if you know where to look."

Dan Huff, the co-founder of Date Right Stuff, an app for conservative singles, told the New York Post that the app saw "tens of thousands of downloads right after the election."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

A woman swiping through dating apps

Conservative dating apps, like Date Right Stuff, have reportedly seen a surge in downloads since the 2024 election. (iStock)

The New York Post added that this recent surge "adds to the app’s nearly 400,000 downloads as the team focuses on New York with sought-after events that have drawn ‘hundreds of attendees and generated strong buzz.’"

"There’s a spark in New York now, a reawakening," Huff said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The app’s chief growth officer, Micaela Bishop, noted, "Our main focus is to build critical masses in these Democratic cities to make sure these people have somewhere to go."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.