Hugh Hewitt examines the latest Fox News polling and looks at the 2022 midterm landscape

Syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt surveyed the latest Fox polling six weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections on Thursday's "Special Report."

HUGH HEWITT: As a Republican, I'm real happy. Red not only with the Fox polls, Ron Johnson beat Russ Feingold by five points 12 years ago. He beat him again by three and a half points. Russ Feingold was a mainstream Democrat. Mandela Barnes is way out there on the left and that's beginning to tell. And Ron Johnson is a heck of a retail politician. So I think that one's in the bag. Dr. Oz is surging. Herschel is surging. Pretty much Adam Laxalt in Nevada has got it in the bag. Blake Masters is behind but closing. And then Joe O'Dea and Tiffany Smiley in Colorado and Washington state, respectively.

…

It's a good map for the Republicans. If you were offered the objective observer, which one do you want? You want the Republican chances in a 50/50 Senate or you want the Democratic chances? I think four out of five people would take the Republican chances, walking away.

